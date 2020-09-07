Suspect shot and killed by VBPD following violent domestic situation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Virginia Beach say the suspect in a violent domestic situation is dead Sunday morning after they were shot and killed by an officer.

Law enforcement tweeted about the incident saying it happened in the 300 block of Garrison Place just before 4:30 a.m.

Police say the caller reported the suspect was “armed with a knife” and threatened to kill the victim.

When police got to the scene, they encountered the suspect who was reportedly armed with bladed weapons.

After ignoring the officers’ demands to drop the weapons, police say the suspect retreated to another room in the house with the victim, and barricaded the door.

A press release sent by officials stated that police heard the victim in distress, at which they breached the door. Upon entering the room, the officers saw the adult male suspect restraining the female victim, who was suffering from an obvious injury.

That’s when the police fired their service weapons and struck the suspect, the release said.

The officers then immediately rendered aid to both the suspect and the victim of the domestic violence as EMS was responding.

The female victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. The suspect was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials say the incident is still under investigation by the Virginia Beach Police Departments Detective Bureau as well as the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney and the Virginia Beach Police Department’s Office of Internal Affairs.

As standard procedure, the officers involved will be placed on administrative assignment pending the outcome of the investigation. Both involved officers are assigned to the 1st precinct uniform patrol division. One is a 10-year veteran of the department and the other has been with the department for 3 ½ years.

Police have not yet identified the deceased suspect as family members have yet been notified.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more about what lead up to the shooting.

This is a breaking news story.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest Posts