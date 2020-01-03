Suspect shot by police during execution of arrest warrant in Warsaw

RICHMOND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Wednesday night in Warsaw.

Troopers say the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from State Police to execute an arrest warrant on Derrick A. Elseth Jr., 24, of Warsaw, in the 1000 block of Finchs Hill Road.

Two Richmond County deputies and a state trooper arrived at the location and were allowed to enter the home by another adult.

Police said Elseth was hiding in the basement with a handgun.

Following an encounter with officers and deputies, Elseth was shot and killed at the scene. His remains were transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Richmond for examination and autopsy, police said.

The trooper involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation. No other officers were harmed.

The officer-involved shooting remains under investigation by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Culpeper Field Office.

