Tatiana David was reported missing on Wednesday, April 5. (Courtesy of the New York City Police Department)

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The investigation into an abduction and deadly shooting of a New York woman remains ongoing. The woman’s alleged abductor remains in life-threatening condition at the hospital and has not been charged, according to Virginia State Police.

Around 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5, a state trooper was alerted to a Jeep Cherokee with improper license plates. The Jeep was driving south on I-95 near the Backlick Road exit in Fairfax County when the trooper pulled the driver over. The trooper made contact with the driver before returning to his patrol car where he positively identified the driver as 34-year-old Michael Davis of North Chesterfield — a wanted suspect in the alleged abduction of a woman out of New York.

According to police, the driver of the Jeep suddenly pulled away from the shoulder and began speeding south on I-95. The Jeep then hit a guardrail and crashed near the Route 234 exit in Prince William County. The crash did not stop the vehicle, however, and it continued south on I-95.

More state troopers joined the chase and positioned themselves around the speeding Jeep in an attempt to bring it to a stop. The Jeep then reportedly ran off the road near the Quantico exit and crashed into the woods.

As state troopers approached the crashed Jeep, Davis began shooting at them from the driver’s seat, according to police. The officers returned fire.

Davis and the vehicle’s passenger — 34-year-year-old Tatiana David of Ithaca, N.Y. — were injured as a result of the incident. When Davis stopped shooting, troopers approached the vehicle to tend to both occupants. Medical aid was provided to both, according to police.

Davis was flown to Inova Fairfax Hospital where he is still being treated for life-threatening injuries.

David died at the scene. The Office of the Medical Examiner in Manassas is yet to determine her cause of death.

Two firearms were recovered from the Jeep, according to police — it was originally reported that only one firearm was found.

No police officers were injured in the shooting. The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation — per state police policy. A Fairfax County Police officer was also involved in the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Fairfax Field Office. Authorities are coordinating with New York law enforcement in regard to the abduction investigation and charges are pending.