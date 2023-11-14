WISE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) Drug Task Force executed a suspected drug seizure during a suspect’s visitation to a prison in Wise County.

VADOC security staff were informed that the suspect would be bringing drugs to Red Onion State Prison at 10800 H. Jack Rose Highway on Sunday, Nov. 12.

On that date, the suspect arrived at the facility and was questioned by VADOC security staff and the Wise County Sheriff’s Office.

“The suspect admitted to having drugs in her possession and relinquished a small package concealed within her body,” a VADOC spokesperson said. “The suspect was taken into custody by the Wise County Sheriff’s Office.”

(Courtesy of the Virginia Department of Corrections)

According to authorities, a grinder and a roll of cellophane were also found in the car the suspect used to travel to the facility.

VADOC is continuing to investigate the incident. No further information has been provided at this time.