1  of  3
Breaking News
Photos: Possible tornado brings damage to Emerald Isle Water main break disrupting service in downtown Richmond Hurricane death toll climbs to 20 in devastated Bahamas
Live Now
Tracking the Tropics
1  of  7
Closings
Bay Transit - Charles City and New Kent County Bay Transit - West Point, King & Queen and King William Counties Department of Corrections - Haynesville Lancaster County Public Schools Middlesex County Public Schools Virginia Department of Corrections - Waverly Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools

Suspected drugs, phone found attached to drone outside Buckingham prison

Virginia News

A Virginia State Police investigation is underway

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The package strapped to the drone has led Virginia State Police to investigate (courtesy of Virginia Dept. of Corrections).

Dillwyn, Va. (WRIC) — A security worker at Buckingham Correctional Center found a drone outside the prison’s perimeter as they were leaving work last month. The package strapped to the drone has led Virginia State Police to investigate.

The package, found on Aug. 25, contained a cell phone with three SIM cards and “suspected” drugs, according to a spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Corrections.

The package found attached to the drone had a phone, three SIM cards and suspected drugs (courtesy of VDOC)

The security staff at Buckingham reported the package to state police after finding it on the ground near the road outside the prison.

8News was told the items were taken by state police as they have now taken charge of the probe. The suspected drugs have been sent to the lab for tests, VDOC said.

This story is developing. Stay with 8News for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hurricane Dorian: What you need to know

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events