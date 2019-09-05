Suspected drugs, phone found attached to drone outside Buckingham prison

The package strapped to the drone has led Virginia State Police to investigate (courtesy of Virginia Dept. of Corrections).

Dillwyn, Va. (WRIC) — A security worker at Buckingham Correctional Center found a drone outside the prison’s perimeter as they were leaving work last month. The package strapped to the drone has led Virginia State Police to investigate.

The package, found on Aug. 25, contained a cell phone with three SIM cards and “suspected” drugs, according to a spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Corrections.

The package found attached to the drone had a phone, three SIM cards and suspected drugs (courtesy of VDOC)

The security staff at Buckingham reported the package to state police after finding it on the ground near the road outside the prison.

8News was told the items were taken by state police as they have now taken charge of the probe. The suspected drugs have been sent to the lab for tests, VDOC said.

This story is developing. Stay with 8News for updates.