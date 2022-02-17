Suspected drunk driver arrested after going over 100 mph on I-95

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — A Woodbridge man was arrested in Stafford County early yesterday morning for driving drunk at over 100 miles per hour on I-95.

Just after midnight on Feb. 16, Stafford County Sheriff’s Deputies pulled over a car that was heading north at over 100 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone on I-95 near Garrisonville Road in Stafford County.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, the driver, identified as 31-year-old Daniel Watters, had glassy eyes and the smell of alcohol was coming from his car. After a field sobriety test, Watters was arrested, charged with DUI and reckless driving and taken to Rappahannock Regional Jail.