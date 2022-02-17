Suspected drunk driver arrested after going over 100 mph on I-95

Virginia News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — A Woodbridge man was arrested in Stafford County early yesterday morning for driving drunk at over 100 miles per hour on I-95.

Just after midnight on Feb. 16, Stafford County Sheriff’s Deputies pulled over a car that was heading north at over 100 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone on I-95 near Garrisonville Road in Stafford County.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, the driver, identified as 31-year-old Daniel Watters, had glassy eyes and the smell of alcohol was coming from his car. After a field sobriety test, Watters was arrested, charged with DUI and reckless driving and taken to Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events