Suspects assault man at Southern Railway Taphouse, police say

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man suffered life-threatening injuries in an aggravated assault at a Richmond bar. The incident was caught on camera.

Richmond Police said the incident occurred at Southern Railway Taphouse in the 100 block of 14th Street on Labor Day weekend.

The video of the incident shows a man striking the victim. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are looking for help identifying the suspects. If you have any information call Major Crimes Detective K. Hyde at (804) 646-3613.