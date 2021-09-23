UPDATE: Murder charge against suspended Virginia Tech football player heading to grand jury

UPDATE 11:47 a.m.: The second-degree-murder charge against suspended Virginia Tech football player Isimemen Etute was certified by a Montgomery County judge to a grand jury Thursday morning.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Isimemen Etute, the former Virginia Tech football player facing a second-degree-murder charge, is due in court on Thursday following the death of a Blacksburg man in May.

This comes after gruesome details came out during Etute’s June court appearance about how Etute and the victim of the May 31 homicide — 40-year-old Jerry Paul Smith — knew each other.

Prosecutors say Etute and Smith had known each other for a short time after meeting through a dating app. However, Smith was reportedly posing as a woman named Angie.

According to prosecutors, their first encounter was back in April, at which time Smith gave Etute oral sex. The two met up again on May 31, but at that time, Etute realized Smith was a man.

The Commonwealth believes Etute became enraged, punched Smith several times in the face, and stomped on Smith with enough force to break every bone in his face.

Police found Smith’s body on June 1 after a welfare check. The medical examiner says Smith died from blunt force injuries to the head.

According to Virginia Tech, Etute was placed on interim suspension as of June 2, which affected his standing with the Hokies football team.

At his bond hearing on June 9, the judge granted Etute a $75,000 bond, which prosecutors originally appealed, but that was quickly dropped.

Under an agreement, Etute was allowed out on bond, but was set to remain under house arrest and electronic monitoring at his parents’ house in Virginia Beach, prosecutors say.

Court records say that Etute is set to appear in the Montgomery General District Court at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23 for his preliminary hearing.