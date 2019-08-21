Sussex I inmate critically hurt in apparent ‘in-cell attack’ by cellmate

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An inmate at Sussex I State Prison suffered life-threatening injuries Wednesday morning “in an apparent offender-on-offender fight,” according to a release from the Virginia Department of Corrections.

The release states that the offender, identified only as a 45-year-old, was critically hurt by their cellmate while in their cell. The victim was taken to VCU Medical Center for treatment.

An investigation is underway, VADOC says.