Taking Action: VADOC search procedures for visitors still under review as strip-search policy ends

Submit to strip search or never come back, that’s what family members say they were told when trying to visit a loved one in prison. 8News is taking action on Wednesday and continuing to investigate the Virginia Department of Corrections search procedures for visitors.

We’ve uncovered more serious issues and violation policies. One woman, trying to visit her husband behind bars, says she has been strip searched twice, even after going through a body scanner. She says she was threatened, if she didn’t strip she would be barred permanently from the prison.

“Your choice is yes or no. And if you say no, you don’t get to come back,” she told 8News.

Hear from her and others. Plus, see how Virginia’s strip search policy compares to procedures at prison in other states. That’s tonight on 8News at 6 p.m.