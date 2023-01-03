ESSEX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The town of Tappahannock in Essex County has announced that it has received a $250,000 grant to rebuild after a several buildings in its downtown area were destroyed in a fire last summer.

According to an email from the office of the Town Manager, the grant was awarded by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development and the money is coming from Virginia’s Industrial Revitalization Fund.

The money from the grant will go towards renovating Emerson’s Ordinary, a tavern that dates back to 1710 and is believed to be one of the oldest remaining buildings of its kind in Virginia.



A massive fire in Tappahannock completely destroyed an entire city block, which housed several businesses and buildings in the downtown area. (Photo: Ben Dennis/8News)

The Tappahannock Art Gallery, where Tony Richards described the front of his building melting in the heat of the fire. (Photo Courtesy Ben Dennis/ 8News)

At around 11 a.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022, the Tappahannock Fire Department received a report of smoke inside the Martin Sale Furniture Store on the 200 block of Prince Street. The fire is believed to have started on the upper level of the building, and remained active for several hours.

A total of seven fire departments assisted the Tappahannock Fire Department with the blaze, which took thousands of gallons of water to extinguish. Three buildings were completely destroyed and several others were damaged by the fire, which is believed to have caused around $2,000,000 in damages.