Tax-free shopping weekend in Virginia: Here’s what you need to know

VIRGINIA (WRIC) — Listen up, Virginians! Tax-free weekend shopping weekend starts this Friday, Aug. 7, and lasts through Sunday at midnight.

During the weekend, you won’t have to pay sales tax and can save when buying school supplies, clothing, shoes and emergency preparedness items.

The state’s 4.3 percent state sales tax, the 1 percent local option tax and other applicable regional taxes are waived on the following eligible items:

School supplies, clothing, and footwear: Qualified school supplies – $20 or less per item Qualified clothing and footwear – $100 or less per item

Hurricane and emergency preparedness products: Portable generators – $1,000 or less per item Gas-powered chainsaws – $350 or less per item Chainsaw accessories – $60 or less per item Other specified hurricane preparedness items – $60 or less per item

Energy Star™ and WaterSense™​ products: Qualifying Energy Star™ or WaterSense™ products purchased for non-commercial home or personal use – $2,500 or less per item



Fore more information on Virginia’s sales tax holiday, click here.