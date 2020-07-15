Tazewell County Schools officially condemn racism

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — A resolution condemning racism was unanimously accepted by the Tazewell County School Board on Monday, July 13, 2020. It was presented by School Board Chairman David Woodard.

The resolution also affirmed the school division’s commitment to an inclusive school environment for all.

“Racism is an ugly party of history and history is where it belongs. I believe there is a better “us” than that, and I believe our schools should be safe havens for everyone – regardless of race, color, sex, or creed,” said Woodard. “Equality for all is the goal in our school system. I was deeply disturbed by recent events in our country regarding prejudice and racism,” said School Board Co-Chairman, Irene Mullins.

The tenants listed in the document included “We cannot be silent, we must listen, we must learn and we must lead.” It stated the schools will be a sanctuary of safety in the community and a beacon of light for the world.