NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WRIC) — The teacher who was shot at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News Friday afternoon has been identified.

James Madison University released a statement on the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 7 identifying the teacher as Abby Zwerner, an alumnus of the university.

Zwerner is being treated at Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News. She is improving and is currently in stable condition, according to police.

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew confirmed that a 6-year-old student is in custody following the shooting, he was found with a handgun in his possession. No students were injured in the shooting.

Police said during a press conference that the shooting was not accidental and they are working to determine how the student was able to get the firearm and why the shooting took place.

