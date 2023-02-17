RADFORD, Va. (WFXR) — A two-person team representing Radford University will compete for the 2023 Major League Fishing Abu Garcia College Fishing National Championship on Lake Toho in Kissimmee, Florida February 21-23.

Jackson Norton and Kent Clark qualified for the big-money college bass fishing finals by winning a regional college bass fishing tournament last year. The prize pool for the event is $235,000.

“It is an awesome feeling knowing there is so much on the line,” said Norton. “Considering this is my last college event, I feel more prepared and as hungry as ever.”

That sentiment was echoed by Clark: “It feels great!

Clark also credited others.

“Ambassadors of the sport like John Crews (President of Missile Baits and Bassmaster Elite Series Competitor) and my partner Jackson have really helped me get here and exposed me to different fishing scenarios, and the industry off the water,” said Clark.

Both anglers say there is nothing they would like more than to bring a national championship home to Radford.

“This program has given me the opportunity to fish across the entire country throughout my college career,” Norton said. “I am excited to showcase everything I have learned and hope to bring home the title to Radford.”

We will keep you updated on the Radford team’s progress through the tournament.

If the Radford Fishing Team seems familiar, they have been featured on Outdoors Bound in the past when they helped a visually-impaired student and teammate learn to fish. That story is here.