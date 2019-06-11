Technical difficulties hit Roanoke polling locations

Some Early-morning voters in Roanoke ran into some obstacles when casting their ballots for Tuesday’s primary election.

Voter Registrar Andrew Cochran says technical difficulties with laptops prevented poll workers from verifying voters and their registration information

Voters impacted by the issue were given a provisional ballot, according to state law. Their ballot will be placed in a green envelope and handed off to the Electoral Board for review on Wednesday morning.

Cochran says the issue was resolved shortly after polls opened, and any voter that submitted a provisional ballot will have their vote counted as long as they were in the correct precinct.

The Roanoke City Clerk of Court race is the only race on the Roanoke City ballot.

Incumbent Brenda S. Hamilton is up for re-election. She is going head-to-head against Terri D. Price.