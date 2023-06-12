CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Kyle Teel drove in four runs, Brian Edgington pitched a complete game, and Virginia rolled past Duke 12-2 on Sunday to win the Charlottesville Super Regional.

The Cavaliers won the super regional series 2-1 and advanced to the College World Series for the sixth time.

Edgington (9-3) allowed a two-run home run, otherwise scattering nine hits. He struck out 11, issuing one walk.

Virginia jumped out front with a five-run second inning in which four players drove in runs. Harrison Didawick, Griff O’Ferrall and Ethan O’Donnell delivered consecutive RBI singles and Teel capped the inning with a two-run single. Teel used a sacrifice fly and a single two drive in his other two runs.

Virginia’s Kyle Teel, front left, hits a single in the third inning and earning two RBIs against Duke during an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game Sunday, June 11, 2023, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/John C. Clark)

Virginia catcher Kyle Teel catches a pop fly behind home plate during an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Duke, Sunday, June 11, 2023, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/John C. Clark)

The 5-0 lead held up until the sixth inning when Jay Beshears hit a two-run home run to left field for Duke. Virginia responded with four runs in the bottom of the inning, the big hit being a two-run home run by Ethan Anderson.

Leading 9-2, Virginia added two runs in the seventh and capped the scoring with an eighth-inning home run by Anthony Stephan.

Duke’s Ryan Higgins (3-1) took the loss after being relieved in the second inning.

Virginia is a one-time CWS champion, having defeated Vanderbilt in 2015.