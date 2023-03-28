HAMPTON, Va. (WRIC) — A teen driver is being charged with reckless driving after she crashed into a hauling truck on a Hampton highway Tuesday morning, causing traffic closures and a second crash.

According to Virginia State Police, just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday morning, 18-year-old Natalia K. Brown of Newport News was driving a Honda sedan in the left lane of I-64 westbound in Hampton. Despite signs in the left lane telling drivers there was an upcoming lane closure and they needed to move into the right lane, Brown did not move over. She then drove into the path of a 1999 International hauling truck, causing the truck to overturn and flip over.

The driver of the truck had minor injuries, and Brown was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, March 28, a teen crashed her Honda sedan into a hauling truck on I-64 in Hampton after failing to move from a closed lane. Credit: Virginia State Police.

On Tuesday, March 28, a teen crashed her Honda sedan into a hauling truck on I-64 in Hampton after failing to move from a closed lane. Credit: Virginia State Police.

On Tuesday, March 28, a teen crashed her Honda sedan into a hauling truck on I-64 in Hampton after failing to move from a closed lane. Credit: Virginia State Police.

Brown will be charged with reckless driving and failure to yield to lane closure, according to police.

Several lanes shut down after the crash, causing traffic to come to a stop. While traffic was backed up, there was another minor two-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of I-64 at 11:30 a.m. Both cars were moved to the shoulder and no injuries were reported.

As of 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, the scene has been cleared.