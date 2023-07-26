ESSEX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police (VSP) responded to a crash in Essex County that killed a juvenile driver and seriously injured two passengers Tuesday.

At 7:10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25, troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Elevon Road.

According to state police, a teenager was driving a 2004 Honda Accord when they ran off the road to the right side, then overcorrected and crossed the road to the left, hitting a tree stump.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was killed in the crash, police said.

A juvenile passenger in the front seat and the rear passenger, 18-year-old William Henry Monroe IV of Tappahannock, Va., were both flown by Med-Flight to VCU Medical Center for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to state police.

Police said both passengers were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. The crash remains under investigation.