Teen girl dies after truck overturns and crashes into home in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A teenage girl died after being ejected from a truck that overturned and crashed into a home Monday night on Parliament Drive in Virginia Beach.

The girl was one of three inside the red Chevrolet pickup during the crash around 6:10 p.m. in the 200 block of S. Parliament Drive. She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but later died.

Police say all three people inside the truck weren’t wearing seat belts at the time, and were ejected. The other two occupants had serious injuries following the crash.

The 18-year-old driver of the truck, Virginia Beach resident Austin John Foley, was cited for reckless driving and other traffic offenses, police say.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash, but police did say that speed was considered a factor.

Stay with 8News for updates.