Teenager killed in crash off of Route 865 in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 16-year-old boy is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Rockingham County on Saturday. Virginia State Police say the teen crashed just before midnight on Route 865 near Bergton Road.

The driver was traveling east in a 2007 Chevy Silverado when he ran off the left side of the roadway and collided with a tree. He was taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center for life-threatening injuries where he later passed away.

The teenager was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

LATEST HEADLINES: