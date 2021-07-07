Ten people killed in holiday weekend highway crashes

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is raising concerns about an increase in deadly crashes after 10 people were killed on Virginia highways during the Fourth of July weekend.

Between Friday and Monday there were four motorcycle crashes, an all-terrain vehicle crash and five car crashes. These 10 deadly accident are just a fraction of the 399 lives lost so far this year. During the same time period in 2020, 395 people were killed in crashes.

Crashes occurred in Botetourt, Campbell, Chesterfield, Essex, Fairfax, Mecklenburg, Patrick, Stafford and the City of Newport News.

State police say they have been seeing an increase in deadly crashes and 2021 could surpass 2020 metrics.

“Virginia State Police substantially increased our presence on Virginia roadways this past weekend, and yet, we still have people flaunting the safety of others on the road by driving at excessive speeds and under the influence,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “We are at the height of the summer travel season, which is why we need every Virginian committed to being a safe, responsible driver. Please put as much attention into driving, buckling up and complying with speed limits as you do with planning your summer getaway. You and Virginia’s safety depend on it.”