Terry McAuliffe set to announce a second bid for governor on Wednesday in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC/ABC) — ABC News reported former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe is expected to announce a bid for his old job on Wednesday morning, according to a source familiar with his plans.

McAuliffe, 63, served as the Commonwealth’s from 2014 to 2018, has been expected to throw his hat in the ring, and will formally launch his campaign for the 2021 race at Miles Jones Elementary School in Richmond.

State law only allows for sitting governors to serve one consecutive four-year term, but they can run again after leaving office. ABC said his decision to seek a second term as governor comes after he was thought to potentially enter the race for president in 2020.

ABC predicts the high-profile Democrat and close ally of both Joe Biden and the Clintons is likely to be considered the front-runner once he officially enters the race.

LATEST HEADLINES: