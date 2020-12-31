‘Thank you for always delivering smiles’: Virginia Beach UPS driver retires after 30 years

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — As 2020 nears its end, so does the career of a United Parcel Service delivery driver. After 30 years of service, Robert Candler, fondly known as “Bubba,” entered into retirement.

Along Bubba’s UPS route on Wednesday, he was greeted with signs and smiles of those he served nearly every day for three decades. Signs saying “Thank you for delivering smiles,” and “Thank you, Bubba,” lined the streets of the Broad Bay Island neighborhood in Virginia Beach.

Those who couldn’t send him off in-person passed along best wishes through the Nextdoor app. They shared similar sentiments, saying Candler was like family.

Stay with WAVY.com for more local community updates.