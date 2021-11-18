Thanksgiving road trip? Virginia’s highways open up for travelers

DUNN LORING, VA – NOVEMBER 23: Automobile traffic on I-66 November 23, 2016 in Dunn Loring, Virginia. AAA has predicted that it will be more crowded than usual to travel this Thanksgiving with nearly 49 million Americans driving or flying to their destinations. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – You may want to leave for grandma’s house a little early this year. AAA is expecting over 53 million people to travel this holiday – the highest yearly increase since 2005. That means roads and interstates across the commonwealth will be bumper-to-bumper all week long.

VDOT is helping you plan ahead, so everyone can have a stress-free and safe time traveling this Thanksgiving.

Many lane closures will be lifted and highway work zones will be suspended from noon Wednesday, Nov. 24, until noon on Monday, Nov. 29, to accommodate the expected increase in travel.

According to VDOT, the expected busiest travel days and times are as follows:

Tuesday, Nov. 23, noon-8 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 24, 10 a.m.-7p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 27, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 28, 10 a.m.-7p.m.

For a full list of lane changes broken down by region, visit the VDOT website and choose your area. You can also check out real-time Thanksgiving travel data for Virginia’s roads.

VDOT and The Centers for Disease Control want people to stay safe this holiday season. Make a point to set expectations early on vaccine and masking preferences for your gathering.