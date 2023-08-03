VIRGINIA (STACKER) — It starts with an often-paralyzing attack on computer systems. Doctors scramble to notify patients awaiting surgery that their procedures have been delayed due to a ransomware attack.

Sometimes a single cyberattack can impact hospitals across multiple states, as was the case when hackers targeted CommonSpirit Health in October 2022. Just one reported case of ransomware has allegedly led to the death of a patient. More often, patients’ sensitive information is served up to a market of seedy individuals around the world ready to cash in on someone else’s identity.

Health care institutions are among the most targeted businesses in the world, chiefly because they hold such sensitive information about the patients they serve. Hospitals, home health agencies, and other institutions store patients’ phone numbers, Social Security numbers, addresses, and other things that would allow any would-be criminal to pose as a patient and open new credit cards or bank accounts in their name.

Drata analyzed Department of Health and Human Services data to determine which health care data breaches reported in 2022 affected the most residents in Virginia. Breaches that did not include locations were not included in this analysis.

Read on to see which institutions reported data breaches to the federal government in your state and explore the largest across the nation here.

Arlington Skin electronic medical record breach

Type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident

Individuals affected: 17,468

Date reported: 07/12/2022

Pediatric Associates, P.C. network server breach

Type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident

Individuals affected: 13,000

Date reported: 04/08/2022

Benefit Plan Administrators, Inc. network server breach

Type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident

Individuals affected: 5,004

Date reported: 07/22/2022

Mediko, Inc. network server breach

Type of breach: Unauthorized Access/Disclosure

Individuals affected: 2,809

Date reported: 10/31/2022

Verisma Systems, Inc. network server breach

Type of breach: Unauthorized Access/Disclosure

Individuals affected: 1,586

Date reported: 12/29/2022

dormant see master file 489659_ Benefit Plan Administrators, Inc. network server breach

Type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident

Individuals affected: 1,457

Date reported: 07/25/2022

Defense Health Headquarters network server breach

Type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident

Individuals affected: 1,279

Date reported: 10/12/2022

dormant see master file 489659_ Benefit Plan Administrators, Inc. network server breach

Type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident

Individuals affected: 1,267

Date reported: 06/27/2022

dormant see master file 489659_ Benefit Plan Administrators, Inc. network server breach

Type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident

Individuals affected: 1,145

Date reported: 06/29/2022

River City Insurance Group d/b/a Lavinder Group & Associates email breach

Type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident

Individuals affected: 1,118

Date reported: 04/05/2022

This story originally appeared on Drata and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.