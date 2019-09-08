The Blue Ridge Mountains are alive with “The Sound of Music”

1  of  27
Virginia News

by: Ryan Saylor and Arika Zink

WINTERGREEN, Va. (WFXR) — Lovers of musical theater have a unique way to experience one of the most well-known musicals of the 20th Century this month. Live outdoor performances of “The Sound of Music” opened Friday, Sept. 5, at Wintergreen Resort.

Wintergreen, located near the Nelson County and Augusta County line, creates a similar scene (but with significantly less elevation) to the iconic Austrian landscape everyone remembers from the Julie Andrews film of the same name.

The resort claims its outdoor performances of “The Sound of Music” in a remote section of the property is a first for this production. While there is no snow on the ground, a particular mode of transportation will be in operation to get ticketholders to the show.

“A unique ski lift ride will set the stage as audiences are transported to a remote and breathtaking location at the resort where they will be greeted by friendly nuns and rowdy von Trapp Children all professing that the hills are truly alive with music,” an announcement from the resort read.

Resort officials said that about 400 attended Saturday afternoon’s performance.

  • "The Sound of Music" comes to Wintergreen Resort
    Ski lifts take performers and ticketholders to “The Sound of Music” outdoor performance in a remote section of Wintergreen Resort. (Photo: Arika Zink/WFXR News)
  • "The Sound of Music" comes to Wintergreen Resort
    Ski lifts take performers and ticketholders to “The Sound of Music” outdoor performance in a remote section of Wintergreen Resort. (Photo: Arika Zink/WFXR News)
  • "The Sound of Music" comes to Wintergreen Resort
    This month’s outdoor performances of “The Sound of Music” run through Sept. 29. (Photo: Arika Zink/WFXR News)
  • "The Sound of Music" comes to Wintergreen Resort
    This month’s outdoor performances of “The Sound of Music” run through Sept. 29. (Photo: Arika Zink/WFXR News)

Ticket prices vary based on showtime. A review of prices for the 2 p.m. matinee performance on Saturday, Sept. 14, showed prices starting at $55 for children 13 and under, as well as seniors 65+. Regular ticket prices for the matinee performance are $65. Ticket prices for the 7 p.m. show on Sept. 14 are only $5 more – $60 and $70, respectively.

Performances happen every Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through Sept. 29. More information is available on Wintergreen Resorts’ website at wintergreenresort.com/the-sound-of-music/.

