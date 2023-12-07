RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia War Memorial and its partners hosted a memorial ceremony for those who lost their lives in the Pearl Harbor attack.

On Thursday, Dec. 7, at 11 a.m., the Commonwealth’s Pearl Harbor Day Remembrance Ceremony was held at the Virginia War Memorial’s Shrine of Memory to honor those who were killed and wounded during the attack on Pearl Harbor.

On Dec. 7, 1941, Imperial Japan forces carried out a surprise attack on a United States Naval Base located in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

According to the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS), more than 1,100 were wounded in the attack and 2,400 Americans were killed — 41 of which were listed as native Virginians.

Virginia War Memorial’s Shrine of Memory features the names of Virginians who died as a result of the Korean War and World War II — which began with the attack on Pearl Harbor — according to DVS.

At the remembrance ceremony, a roll call of Virginians who were lost during the Pearl Harbor attack was named. Later, in the Virginia War Memorial’s Reynolds Theater, The Virginians at War series film titled “Pearl Harbor” was played.