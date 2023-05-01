RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Okay, so you’ve left this to the absolute last minute. Here’s what you need to know about filing taxes in Virginia.

The deadline for submitting state taxes in Virginia is Monday, May 1.

If you end up missing the tax deadline, the Commonwealth offers an automatic six-month extension. However, the returns should be filed as soon as possible in order to avoid costly interest payments.

Also, if you filed your return on time but failed to pay the taxes owed, you should pay what you can in order to reduce penalties and interest in the future. The Commonwealth will send you a bill to collect the remaining amount due — along with any penalty or interest.

Residents of Virginia making less than $60,000 a year can use the Virginia free file tool for their state taxes.

