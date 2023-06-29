RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you’ve bought frozen fruit from Kroger recently, you may want to check your freezer — several varieties of Private Selection brand frozen fruit bags have been recalled across 16 states due to possible listeria contamination.

Townsend Farms Inc. voluntarily recalled four impacted frozen fruit varieties after it was determined mango chunks supplied by SunOpta (Sunrise Growers) could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that could cause serious health issues for those with vulnerable or weakened immune systems.

The product was distributed to Kroger stores in more than 15 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia. In addition to Kroger, the fruit was sold at Baker’s, Dillons, Food 4 Less, FoodsCo, Fry’s, Gerbes, Jay C, Mariano’s, Metro Market, Pay Less, Pick n’ Save, Ralphs, Ruler and Smith’s from November 06, 2022, to March 16, 2023.

The company said that as of June 28, there had been no reported illnesses associated with the recalled product.

The recall includes the following products:

UPC 0 11110 84663 1 — Private Selection 48oz Tropical Mango Chunks

UPC 0 11110 87853 3 — Private Selection 16oz Strawberry, Mango & Pineapple Blend

UPC 0 11110 82026 6 — Private Selection 48oz Classic Fruit Medley

UPC 0 11110 89623 0 — Private Selection 48oz Blueberries, Strawberries & Mangoes

Several varieties of Private Selection frozen fruit were recalled on June 28, 2023, for the risk of possible listeria contamination (Photo: U.S. Food & Drug Administration)

Click here for a full list of “best if used by” date codes identifying the impacted products.

Customers are advised to check their freezers for the recalled product, not consume it and either throw it away or return it to the store for a full refund.