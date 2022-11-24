CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WRIC) — This Thanksgiving, six families in Chesapeake are taking what should be a day of gathering and celebration to grieve for their loved ones. Now, witnesses to the shooting are coming forward to describe the scene.

Shortly after 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, police were called to a Walmart near Battlefield Boulevard for a reported shooting.

When they arrived, officers found six murder victims and the shooter — identified as 31-year-old Andre Bing of Chesapeake — dead in the store’s break room.

Five of the victims have were identified as Lorenzo Gamble, Brian Pendleton, Kellie Pyle, Randall Blevins and Tyneka Johnson. The sixth victim was confirmed to be a 16-year-old boy whose name is being withheld at this time due to him being a minor.

Bing was reportedly armed with one handgun and multiple magazines, according to police.

Walmart confirmed that Bing was an overnight team lead at the store, and a spokesperson said he had been employed with the company for more than ten years — since 2010.

“He shot, he shot…he was sitting at the table in front of me and he shot her in the head and then he shot the girl that was sitting in front of her,” Jessica Winslow, a witness to the shooting, said. “And he shot the first one and was laughing and said something…then came up to me and the other girl. I don’t know. I closed my eyes for a minute, and he shot, and I opened my eyes and then the gun was pointed at me. And I’m crying, and he looked at me and told me to get out from under the table, so I did, and he took the gun out of my face and was pointing it up at the ceiling and said, ‘Jessica go home.'”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

One victim was found dead towards the front of the store, and at least nine additional people were taken to local hospitals for treatment, three of whom died from their injuries. Two victims remained hospitalized in critical condition as of noon Wednesday.

Bing reportedly died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.