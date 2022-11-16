CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — When Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., was arrested in Henrico and charged with killing three people and wounding two others at the University of Virginia, it was not his first run-in with the law.

In February 2021, Jones was pulled over for driving an unregistered vehicle. During that traffic stop, police found him in possession of a concealed weapon without a permit. He was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor.

During that same stop, police reportedly discovered Jones was wanted for outstanding charges in Petersburg — where he had graduated high school — for a misdemeanor hit-and-run with property damage and reckless driving. In October 2021, Jones was convicted but received a suspended sentence for those charges.

Jones also reportedly received a suspended sentence for an incident that happened in October 2020. On Monday, Nov. 14, following Jones’ arrest, university Police Chief Timothy Longo, Sr., said that the school’s threat assessment team was notified that Jones said he owned a gun in September 2022. UVA Police conducted an investigation but did not turn up “any threats.”

In that same Monday morning press conference, Longo said Jones was also involved in a previous hazing investigation, although Longo said he didn’t know the facts and circumstances of the case. The hazing investigation was reportedly closed after witnesses would not cooperate, Longo said. But the probe led the university to learn about a concealed weapon violation involving Jones.

