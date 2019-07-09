The latest: Special session underway inside Capitol

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One top Virginia Republican has backtracked his support for a bill that would have banned firearms from government buildings after the majority whip resigned in protest.

Senate Majority Leader Thomas K. Norment Jr. (R-James City) released the following statement Tuesday that reads:

“When the Committee on Courts of Justice convenes today, I will ask that Senate Bill 4013 be stricken. As currently drafted, the legislation represents neither my views nor my intention. I do not support – nor will I support – any measure that restricts the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens.”

Senate Bill 4013 was introduced by Sen. Norment on Monday. The bill would have toughened the penalty for the possession of any gun or weapon “designed or intended to propel a missile or projectile of any kind,” in a local government building. Sen. Norment’s bill would have made any violation a felony, not a misdemeanor as the current law does.

Republican senator Bill Stanley has resigned his leadership role to protest a top Republican’s push to ban guns in government-controlled buildings.

Sen. Stanley told The Associated Press on Tuesday that he’s resigned as majority whip of the GOP Senate caucus after Senate Majority Leader Tommy Norment sponsored legislation to implement a broad ban on guns in government buildings.

Sources tell 8News the Senate Republican Caucus, however, voted to decline to accept Stanley’s resignation, leaving him as the majority whip despite trying to step down. CLICK HERE to read the full story.

Lawmakers have reconvened at the Capitol for today’s special session on gun violence.

The special session got underway at noon. Governor Ralph Northam called lawmakers back to Richmond in the wake of last month’s deadly shooting at a Virginia Beach municipal building.

HAPPENING NOW: Lawmakers are getting back to work for a special session, called by @GovernorVA, to stop gun violence in Virginia. Dozens of bills have been submitted, but there's mixed reaction from lawmakers on how much will actually get done. Update at noon @WAVY_News @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/WXo6qrpNJ6 — Sara McCloskey (@Sara8News) July 9, 2019

Roughly 60 bills are on the table for the special session; click here to read more about the proposed legislation.

Hundreds of people have gathered outside the Capitol ahead of today’s special session on gun violence.

By 9 a.m., dozens had joined the Virginia Citizens Defense League on Capitol grounds wearing stickers that read, ‘guns save lives.’

Cont. Many are wearing clothing supporting the NRA and some are armed, proving they have a right to bear arms pic.twitter.com/22Wy70B9d3 — Talya Cunningham (@Talya8news) July 9, 2019

About 50 to 75 people gathering on Capitol grounds with Virginia Citizens Defense League wearing stickers that read "guns save lives" @8news pic.twitter.com/ED7ENPWXU9 — Talya Cunningham (@Talya8news) July 9, 2019

Hopewell man says he carries a gun and is against gun control measures because a gun saved his life in a robbery with teen armed with a knife. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/rU6Xp2JSTs — Kerri O'Brien (@Kerri8News) July 9, 2019

At around 11 a.m., the Virginia chapter of ‘Moms Demand Action’ took to Capitol grounds to share their message with lawmakers:

‘You vote today, we vote in November,’ the crowd chanted.

Happening Now at The Capitol: Virginia Mom's group and their message to lawmakers…"We vote November, you vote today."

More @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/GG68Rux0pR — Kerri O'Brien (@Kerri8News) July 9, 2019

Gov. Northam’s special legislative session is slated to begin at noon.

While the House of Delegates chamber may be empty now, it will soon be filled for the special session on gun violence prevention. pic.twitter.com/6OJoZyPgD1 — Sara McCloskey (@Sara8News) July 9, 2019

