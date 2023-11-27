ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Looking for a Christmas tree? It is that time of year, but unlike recent years, there is a good supply of a wide variety of trees available in Virginia this year.

Many Christmas tree lots and farms will be busy in the week ahead. The days immediately following Thanksgiving into the first week of December are traditionally the most popular time to buy a tree.

At the Sweet Providence Christmas Tree lot on Franklin Road in Roanoke, dozens of families were searching for the perfect tree.

“This might be the one,” said Travis Eaton of Roanoke as he pulled a tree to the side. “We like to select the Fraser fir, we’re big on the colors.”

Eaton is like a lot of Americans in choosing a Fraser fir. That type of evergreen is the most popular when it comes to Christmas tree sales.

This was a big year for Jonah Barge of Roanoke. The 13-year-old helped to select the family Christmas tree. He says decorating the tree is one of his favorite things.

“I always have fun decorating the tree,” said Barge. “We have so many ornaments that bring up so many fun memories.”

So, what goes into choosing the perfect tree? A lot has to do with your living space.

“When you’re looking for a tree it depends on your house,” said Caleb Riddle of Sweet Providence Christmas Tree Farm. “It depends on if you have an open concept; do you have a smaller living room that it’s going in? What kind of space are you trying to fill?”

Aside from size, other factors to consider are volume and color.

When it comes to tree prices this year, they are holding steady in Virginia, but nationally the American Christmas Tree Association says prices are about 10% higher than last year. The average tree will cost between $80 and $100.