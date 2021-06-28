The real safety message behind fast and furious VDOT sign

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A creative Virginia Department of Transportation sign revved up Twitter this weekend and even gained love from the rapper and actor, Ludacris.

While VDOT was having a little fun with its highway sign, there is serious message behind it. The message board over Interstate 95 read, “Driving fast and furious? That’s Ludacris.” It was play on the rollout of the latest Fast and Furious movie in which Ludacris is a cast member.

Rob Cary, Chief Deputy Commissioner of VDOT said, “We know we made a big impression on people.”

Cary says VDOT knew the sign was catchy but what floored VDOT was the sign went viral when Grammy award winning rapper and actor Ludacris took to Instagram to say “Virginia, I love you back.”

“I think that is awesome and the fact that 11.3 million followers, we can’t buy that kind of reach,” Cary said. “We really thank him for picking up on the safety message.”

Safety and getting drivers to slow down is really what it was all about. While the sign is referencing the release of “F9,” the latest installment in the Fast and Furious series and Ludacris’s role in the movie, the real take away is, traffic fatalities in Virginia are way up.

“There are people who that are out there very aggressively driving,” said Cary.

There were fewer drivers on the road at the start of the pandemic yet 847 people died in accidents on Virginia roads in 2020. That’s the highest it’s been in a decade.

“They went up by 20 from the year before, about 2.4.% more.” Cary said.

He has this message for drivers, “Slow down, buckle up, don’t drink and drive.”

In the meantime, VDOT wouldn’t reveal what we might see on the road for the 4th of July holiday but they reminded us of last year’s sign. It was a Katy Perry themed sign that read, “You’re not a firework, don’t drive lit.”

VDOT tells us the signs are scientifically driven. The state agency paid for research with Virginia Teach to look at how our brain’s perceive messages to come up with the best ways to grab our attention.