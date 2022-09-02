You should always decant red wines before eating food as it helps build flavor profiles while improving aroma and taste.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — For the first time in 32 years, the annual Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival will include more than just wineries from Virginia when it returns later this month.

The annual wine festival will take place on Saturday, Sept. 17, and Sunday, Sept. 18 at Mariners Landing, located at 1011 Mariners Way in Huddleston. While the event has typically been a showcase of exclusively Virginia wines, this year, wine lovers will be able to sample premier brands like Caymus from California, Catena and Zuccardi from Argentina and Yalumba from Australia.

“In our efforts to keep the Wine Festival fresh and exciting, the committee decided to expand the offerings so attendees will have some new and different brands to taste,” Andy Bruns, executive director of the SML Regional Chamber of Commerce, said. The SML Regional Chamber of Commerce hosts the event.

According to Bruns, there will still be plenty of Commonwealth wines and ciders to sample, from the Blue Toad Hard Cider in Nelson County to the products of Boyd’s County Chateau Morrisette Winery.

Guests can also enjoy live music and shop from artisan vendors as they sip on their samples. Bluegrass group The SteelDrivers, soul bands St. Paul & The Broken Bones and The Suffers, brass funk group Empire Strikes Bass, and local groups The Eric Wayne Band, Blueprint and Three Sheets to the Wind are all scheduled to perform throughout the weekend. Vendors will also be on-site selling everything from handmade jewelry to leather goods.

Tickets are on sale now, with general tickets for $65 and VIP tickets for $195. The VIP ticket includes gourmet meals catered by The Landing Restaurant, complimentary beer from Parkway Brewing, a private, air-conditioned space with private restrooms, and an exclusive area to view live music performances.

A limited number of boat slips can be rented for $95 per day.

The festival is the SML Regional Chamber of Commerce’s largest non-dues fundraiser of the year. Proceeds are used to grow and develop programs to promote tourism and business in the lake region.