DOSWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The State Fair of Virginia returns to The Meadow Event Park in Doswell on Friday, Sept. 22.

Since 1854, the annual event has brought together Virginians from the farthest reaches of the Commonwealth to take part in the sale of cattle, food, merchandise and other goods. On average, 225,000 people attend the fair each year.

This year’s special events include the Black Tie & Boots gala and auctions, the Taste of Virginia ticketed local foods sampling experience, the Blue Ribbon Craft Beer Fest unlimited beer sampling event and more.

Fairgoers will have the chance to catch live performances at the main stage from The Bart Chucker Band, The BRENCORE Allstars Band, Pablo Cruise, Megan Moroney, Gone Country, The Travelin’ McCourys, Wilson Fairchild, Chase Payne, John Anderson and George Birge.

Photo: State Fair of Virginia

In addition to the live music, beloved fair foods and a wide variety of vendors ranging in wares from bathroom renovations to beef jerky — The State Fair of Virginia once again brings attendees their fix of farm animals. From hatching chicks to a variety of livestock and equine shows, the fair is set to offer it all.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The State Fair of Virginia will take place daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Sept. 22 to Oct. 1 at The Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Boulevard in Doswell.

From Sept. 22 to Oct. 10, gate admission will cost $16 for guests five years old and older. Children age four and under are free. Tickets can be bought online for a $1 discount.