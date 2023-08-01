COLONIAL BEACH, Va. (WRIC) — The wildlife photographer who captured the cover image on this year’s Virginia Wildlife 20th Anniversary Photography Showcase Issue has a unique story behind the image.

Michael Hundley is a self-taught photographer whose work has been included in Virginia Wildlife Magazine. Throughout the past four years, Hundley has captured many images of wildlife near his local area of Colonial Beach.

Michael Hundley’s photograph on the cover of “Virginia Wildlife”

Hundley’s image that was selected for the July/August 2023 edition depicts a heron with a small turtle in its beak. In an interview with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR), Hundley said, “I spotted the juvenile great blue heron on Monroe Bay in Colonial Beach a few days before I captured the photos.”

Hundley said he observed the bird many times throughout the area, until at one point he told the DWR, “I was driving by in my golf cart to take some pictures of the osprey in the area before they left for the season and spotted him on the dock with something in his mouth.” That ‘something’ ended up being a young snapping turtle.

Hundley further described that the heron attempted to pierce the turtle’s shell with its beak, but was unable to, then tried to pick up the turtle many times before it finally held it in the tip of its beak, which is the moment captured in the cover photo.

“I felt like the turtle was saying, ‘Please let me go!’” Hundley said. “And the heron was thinking, ‘What a bad day to leave the can opener at home.’”

Hundley said that when the heron finally lost its hold on the turtle, it fell onto the dock and back into the water.

When Hundley received the call that his photo had been selected for the cover, he was at a funeral in Iowa. “We had just entered the viewing when I got the call. It turned a really sad occasion around and made the entire family feel joyful and comforted,” Hundley said.

Despite the sorrowful occasion, nature was able to bring the family a bit of respite during the difficult time.

Hundley also offered the following advice for fellow nature lovers in Virginia; “Get out and enjoy nature with your family, and take a camera with you. Teach your children how to respect and conserve nature so future generations will get a chance to see a blue heron face off with a snapper turtle or a juvenile osprey looking out of a nest with its bright orange eyes.”