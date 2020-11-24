The Titans may be remembered, but T.C. Williams to be forgotten at Alexandria school

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — The city of Alexandria’s only public high school is getting a new name after the school board unanimously voted to remove the name of segregationist educator T.C. Williams.

The T.C. Williams Titans have national name recognition after the 2000 Denzel Washington film “Remember the Titans.” It told the story of the team’s state football championship in 1971, the year that previously segregated high schools in the city were merged into T.C. Williams.

The school board voted unanimously Monday to remove the name after a public survey found 75% support for the change. A new name has not been selected.

Williams was a former superintendent of Alexandria public schools who fought desegregation.