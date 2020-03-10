The top 10 items Virginians left behind in Ubers in 2019

Richmond, Va. (WRIC) — This weekend is when many people around the area will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Last year the holiday was the fifth most forgetful day for Virginians, and Richmond was one of the top three most forgetful cities.

As you head towards one the most forgetful days of the year, look back at what people left in rides across the commonwealth last year.

Top 10 most lost items in ubers:

Phone/camera Wallet/purse Keys Backpack/bag/folders/box/luggage Clothing Headphones/speaker Glasses Vape/e-cig Umbrella ID/license

5 unique items:

Pint glass Magnum of champagne Denture Golden statue Green duffle bag full of valuable coins Retainer (in a green case)

Most forgetful days of the year:

November 17, 2019 January 1, 2020 November 16, 2019 October 27, 2019 March 17, 2019

The most forgetful days of the week for Ubers in Virginia were Saturday and Friday, and the times were 10 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Were you one of the people who lost something last year? Watch this online video to see what you can do to retrieve your item next time.