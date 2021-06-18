The top 25 counties to retire in Virginia — Hanover and Henrico make the list

(STACKER) — Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and perhaps raising a family calls for the perfect location: a spot where you can enjoy life with as few concerns as possible.

When seniors aged 65 years or older decide on where they want to live out their golden years, they consider very specific factors, such as the cost of living, government services, health care facilities, weather and overall climate, crime rate, outdoor recreational activities, eating establishments, cultural and entertainment opportunities, and more.

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to retire in Virginia using data from Niche. Niche ranks counties based on a variety of factors including cost of living, healthcare, recreation and weather.

Location is critical as retirees determine where to spend their senior years enjoying favorite activities; however, it’s a very unique decision based on a multitude of preferences and needs. Whether it be bustling downtowns or access to parks, affordable home prices or cultural amenities like museums, retirees seeking to settle in a permanent spot are sure to find a private paradise in any of these counties recommended by Niche because, in the end, there is no place like home—no matter the location.

Read on to discover the best counties to retire to in Virginia.

Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Bland County

– Population: 6,388

– Median home value: $113,200 (81% own)

– Median rent: $589 (19% rent)

– Median household income: $48,531

– Top places to live: Bland (B+)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Franklin County

– Population: 56,187

– Median home value: $178,100 (82% own)

– Median rent: $732 (18% rent)

– Median household income: $56,254

– Top places to live: Rocky Mount (B), Henry Fork (B-), Ferrum (B)

Mojo Hand // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Hanover County

– Population: 105,537

– Median home value: $282,900 (83% own)

– Median rent: $1,159 (17% rent)

– Median household income: $89,390

– Top places to live: Mechanicsville (A-), Ashland (A-), Hanover (B)

Mark Lagola and Ben Lunsford // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Albemarle County

– Population: 107,405

– Median home value: $356,100 (63% own)

– Median rent: $1,273 (37% rent)

– Median household income: $79,880

– Top places to live: Crozet (A), Hollymead (A), Pantops (A)

Greenjettaguy82 // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Westmoreland County

– Population: 17,751

– Median home value: $199,100 (73% own)

– Median rent: $948 (27% rent)

– Median household income: $53,853

– Top places to live: Colonial Beach (C)

Rifleman 82 // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Henrico County

– Population: 327,535

– Median home value: $242,600 (63% own)

– Median rent: $1,170 (37% rent)

– Median household income: $70,307

– Top places to live: Innsbrook (A+), Short Pump (A+), Wyndham (A+)

Ceh2624 // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Carroll County

– Population: 29,801

– Median home value: $112,900 (78% own)

– Median rent: $565 (22% rent)

– Median household income: $44,835

– Top places to live: Woodlawn (B-), Cana (B-), Hillsville (B)

Alexiskferia // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Northampton County

– Population: 11,885

– Median home value: $176,800 (65% own)

– Median rent: $733 (35% rent)

– Median household income: $47,227

– Top places to live: Cape Charles (B-), Nassawadox (B-), Eastville (C+)

Cnjnva // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Mecklenburg County

– Population: 30,728

– Median home value: $132,600 (71% own)

– Median rent: $695 (29% rent)

– Median household income: $43,207

– Top places to live: South Hill (B-), Chase City (C+), Boydton (A)

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Botetourt County

– Population: 33,343

– Median home value: $227,700 (86% own)

– Median rent: $908 (14% rent)

– Median household income: $71,110

– Top places to live: Blue Ridge (A-), Cloverdale (A-), Daleville (A-)

Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Nelson County

– Population: 14,831

– Median home value: $235,000 (76% own)

– Median rent: $759 (24% rent)

– Median household income: $64,313

– Top places to live: Wintergreen (A), Nellysford (B+), Arrington (B-)

Jscott // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Goochland County

– Population: 22,865

– Median home value: $375,200 (85% own)

– Median rent: $1,208 (15% rent)

– Median household income: $93,994

– Top places to live: Goochland (A-)

Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Wythe County

– Population: 28,844

– Median home value: $128,400 (78% own)

– Median rent: $676 (22% rent)

– Median household income: $49,364

– Top places to live: Wytheville (B+), Rural Retreat (B+), Fort Chiswell (B+)

Lzgoss // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Bedford County

– Population: 78,376

– Median home value: $201,900 (82% own)

– Median rent: $855 (18% rent)

– Median household income: $64,199

– Top places to live: Forest (A), Bedford (C+), Big Island (C+)

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Smyth County

– Population: 30,767

– Median home value: $95,800 (71% own)

– Median rent: $610 (29% rent)

– Median household income: $40,932

– Top places to live: Marion (B-), Adwolf (B-), Chilhowie (B)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Henry County

– Population: 51,308

– Median home value: $93,900 (72% own)

– Median rent: $604 (28% rent)

– Median household income: $37,952

– Top places to live: Chatmoss (A), Collinsville (B), Stanleytown (B-)

Jquesen2003 // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Patrick County

– Population: 17,748

– Median home value: $120,000 (79% own)

– Median rent: $573 (21% rent)

– Median household income: $43,073

– Top places to live: Patrick Springs (B-)

Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Pulaski County

– Population: 34,182

– Median home value: $149,500 (71% own)

– Median rent: $711 (29% rent)

– Median household income: $53,866

– Top places to live: Fairlawn (B+), Dublin (B), Pulaski (B-)

Ser_Amantio_di_Nicolao // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Northumberland County

– Population: 12,190

– Median home value: $292,600 (89% own)

– Median rent: $858 (11% rent)

– Median household income: $62,632

– Top places to live: Heathsville (A)

O. David Redwine // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Middlesex County

– Population: 10,675

– Median home value: $261,900 (79% own)

– Median rent: $844 (21% rent)

– Median household income: $57,438

– Top places to live: Saluda (C), Urbanna (C), Deltaville (C)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Common

#5. Mathews County

– Population: 8,788

– Median home value: $226,300 (85% own)

– Median rent: $922 (15% rent)

– Median household income: $64,237

– Top places to live: Mathews (C+)

Rutke421 // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Washington County

– Population: 54,071

– Median home value: $151,800 (75% own)

– Median rent: $716 (25% rent)

– Median household income: $48,495

– Top places to live: Abingdon (A-), Emory (A), Glade Spring (B+)

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Roanoke County

– Population: 93,823

– Median home value: $199,800 (75% own)

– Median rent: $956 (25% rent)

– Median household income: $68,948

– Top places to live: Cave Spring (A+), Hollins (A-), Vinton (B+)

David Broad // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Lancaster County

– Population: 10,724

– Median home value: $257,200 (76% own)

– Median rent: $763 (24% rent)

– Median household income: $53,711

– Top places to live: Irvington (B), Kilmarnock (B-), White Stone (C)

Mojo Hand // Wikimedia Commons

#1. James City County

– Population: 74,916

– Median home value: $340,500 (76% own)

– Median rent: $1,327 (24% rent)

– Median household income: $87,678