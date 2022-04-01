STACKER — For many seniors aged 65 years or older, finding the perfect place to retire comes with a unique set of challenges.

While picking the right location is key, that decision largely depends on how you plan to spend your post-career years. Are you looking to live in a place with access to parks that offer outdoor recreational activities? Is proximity to health care or government services a primary concern? Or, maybe you’d like to live somewhere more affordable that still has a robust cultural and entertainment scene.

Read on to discover the 25 best counties to retire to in Virginia.

#25. Bland County

Good for retirees (A-)

Cost of living (A)

Weather (not available)

Outdoor activities (B-)

#24. Franklin County

Good for retirees (A-)

Cost of living (B+)

Weather (B-)

Outdoor activities (B)

#23. Albemarle County

Good for retirees (A-)

Cost of living (C)

Weather (A)

Outdoor activities (A-)

#22. Hanover County

Good for retirees (A-)

Cost of living (B-)

Weather (B)

Outdoor activities (A-)

#21. Westmoreland County

Good for retirees (A-)

Cost of living (B-)

Weather (B)

Outdoor activities (B-)

#20. Henrico County

Good for retirees (A-)

Cost of living (B-)

Weather (B)

Outdoor activities (A-)

#19. Carroll County

Good for retirees (A-)

Cost of living (A)

Weather (B)

Outdoor activities (B-)

#18. Northampton County

Good for retirees (A-)

Cost of living (B)

Weather (A)

Outdoor activities (B+)

#17. Mecklenburg County

Good for retirees (A-)

Cost of living (B+)

Weather (B)

Outdoor activities (B+)

#16. Botetourt County

Good for retirees (A-)

Cost of living (B)

Weather (B)

Outdoor activities (A-)

#15. Nelson County

Good for retirees (A-)

Cost of living (B+)

Weather (B)

Outdoor activities (B+)

#14. Goochland County

Good for retirees (A-)

Cost of living (B-)

Weather (B)

Outdoor activities (B+)

#13. Wythe County

Good for retirees (A-)

Cost of living (A-)

Weather (B)

Outdoor activities (B-)

#12. Bedford County

Good for retirees (A-)

Cost of living (B+)

Weather (B)

Outdoor activities (B+)

#11. Smyth County

Good for retirees (A-)

Cost of living (A)

Weather (B-)

Outdoor activities (B-)

#10. Henry County

Good for retirees (A-)

Cost of living (A)

Weather (B)

Outdoor activities (B)

#9. Pulaski County

Good for retirees (A)

Cost of living (A-)

Weather (B)

Outdoor activities (B+)

#8. Patrick County

Good for retirees (A)

Cost of living (A)

Weather (B)

Outdoor activities (C+)

#7. Mathews County

Good for retirees (A)

Cost of living (B)

Weather (B)

Outdoor activities (C+)

#6. Northumberland County

Good for retirees (A)

Cost of living (B-)

Weather (B)

Outdoor activities (B-)

#5. Washington County

Good for retirees (A)

Cost of living (B+)

Weather (B)

Outdoor activities (A-)

#4. Middlesex County

Good for retirees (A)

Cost of living (B-)

Weather (B)

Outdoor activities (B-)

#3. Roanoke County

Good for retirees (A)

Cost of living (B)

Weather (B)

Outdoor activities (B+)

#2. Lancaster County

Good for retirees (A+)

Cost of living (B-)

Weather (B)

Outdoor activities (B-)

#1. James City County

Good for retirees (A+)

Cost of living (C+)

Weather (A)

Outdoor activities (A-)

METHODOLOGY

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to retire in Virginia using data from Niche.