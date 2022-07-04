(STACKER) — The United States as of Jul. 1 reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 87.6 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 66.9% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 47.8% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Virginia using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Jun. 30, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Isle of Wight County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.9% (27,049 fully vaccinated)

— 1.5% lower vaccination rate than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 318 (118 total deaths)

— 32.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,006 (7,795 total cases)

— 3.7% fewer cases per 100k residents than Virginia

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Roanoke County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.0% (68,788 fully vaccinated)

— 1.4% lower vaccination rate than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 299 (282 total deaths)

— 24.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,420 (23,000 total cases)

— 11.9% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

Rifleman 82 // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Henrico County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.3% (242,530 fully vaccinated)

— 0.9% lower vaccination rate than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 286 (946 total deaths)

— 18.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,049 (72,942 total cases)

— 1.0% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

David Broad // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Lancaster County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.5% (7,789 fully vaccinated)

— 0.7% lower vaccination rate than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 292 (31 total deaths)

— 21.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,344 (1,945 total cases)

— 15.9% fewer cases per 100k residents than Virginia

Mojo Hand // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Hanover County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 74.0% (79,782 fully vaccinated)

— 0.0% lower vaccination rate than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 268 (289 total deaths)

— 11.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,127 (23,845 total cases)

— 1.4% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

Mojo Hand // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Salem city

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 74.2% (18,767 fully vaccinated)

— 0.3% higher vaccination rate than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 383 (97 total deaths)

— 58.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,916 (6,051 total cases)

— 9.6% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

Cecouchman // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Fauquier County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 75.9% (54,077 fully vaccinated)

— 2.6% higher vaccination rate than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 206 (147 total deaths)

— 14.5% fewer deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,556 (13,928 total cases)

— 10.4% fewer cases per 100k residents than Virginia

James Shelton32 // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Chesapeake city

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 78.3% (191,601 fully vaccinated)

— 5.8% higher vaccination rate than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 207 (507 total deaths)

— 14.1% fewer deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,125 (54,169 total cases)

— 1.4% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

Southerngs // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Falls Church city

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 78.9% (11,537 fully vaccinated)

— 6.6% higher vaccination rate than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 116 (17 total deaths)

— 51.9% fewer deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,068 (2,641 total cases)

— 17.2% fewer cases per 100k residents than Virginia

gargola87 // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Virginia Beach city

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 78.9% (355,198 fully vaccinated)

— 6.6% higher vaccination rate than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 185 (833 total deaths)

— 23.2% fewer deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,661 (97,467 total cases)

— 0.7% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia

Idawriter // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Prince William County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 78.9% (371,053 fully vaccinated)

— 6.6% higher vaccination rate than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 159 (749 total deaths)

— 34.0% fewer deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,374 (105,234 total cases)

— 2.5% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

Nicole Glass Photography // Shutterstock

#14. Loudoun County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 79.1% (327,266 fully vaccinated)

— 6.9% higher vaccination rate than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 94 (387 total deaths)

— 61.0% fewer deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,272 (79,696 total cases)

— 11.7% fewer cases per 100k residents than Virginia

ALXCHO // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Alexandria city

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 79.3% (126,410 fully vaccinated)

— 7.2% higher vaccination rate than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 120 (191 total deaths)

— 50.2% fewer deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,007 (36,679 total cases)

— 5.4% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

Jscott // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Goochland County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 79.5% (18,877 fully vaccinated)

— 7.4% higher vaccination rate than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 223 (53 total deaths)

— 7.5% fewer deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,831 (4,473 total cases)

— 13.7% fewer cases per 100k residents than Virginia

Mojo Hand // Wikimedia Commons

#11. James City County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 80.5% (61,571 fully vaccinated)

— 8.8% higher vaccination rate than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 161 (123 total deaths)

— 33.2% fewer deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,144 (16,945 total cases)

— 1.5% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

Alexiskferia // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Northampton County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 81.7% (9,572 fully vaccinated)

— 10.4% higher vaccination rate than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 555 (65 total deaths)

— 130.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,701 (2,307 total cases)

— 9.7% fewer cases per 100k residents than Virginia

Munich // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Fairfax County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 82.3% (944,280 fully vaccinated)

— 11.2% higher vaccination rate than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 128 (1,469 total deaths)

— 46.9% fewer deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,215 (209,019 total cases)

— 16.5% fewer cases per 100k residents than Virginia

Mark Lagola and Ben Lunsford // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Albemarle County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 83.1% (90,884 fully vaccinated)

— 12.3% higher vaccination rate than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 153 (167 total deaths)

— 36.5% fewer deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,727 (20,474 total cases)

— 14.2% fewer cases per 100k residents than Virginia

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Hampton city

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 84.6% (113,797 fully vaccinated)

— 14.3% higher vaccination rate than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 247 (332 total deaths)

— 2.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,764 (30,620 total cases)

— 4.3% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

Mojo Hand // Wikimedia Commons

#6. York County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 84.8% (57,927 fully vaccinated)

— 14.6% higher vaccination rate than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 160 (109 total deaths)

— 33.6% fewer deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,132 (11,015 total cases)

— 26.1% fewer cases per 100k residents than Virginia

Raul654 // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Prince George County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 88.3% (33,874 fully vaccinated)

— 19.3% higher vaccination rate than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 209 (80 total deaths)

— 13.3% fewer deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,533 (9,409 total cases)

— 12.4% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

Pics2018 // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Arlington County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 89.4% (211,811 fully vaccinated)

— 20.8% higher vaccination rate than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 137 (324 total deaths)

— 43.2% fewer deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,461 (53,198 total cases)

— 2.9% more cases per 100k residents than Virginia

Mojo Hand // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Charles City County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 95.0% (9,735 fully vaccinated)

— 28.4% higher vaccination rate than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 416 (29 total deaths)

— 72.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,823 (1,241 total cases)

— 18.3% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia

Idawriter // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Fairfax city

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 95.0% (23,756 fully vaccinated)

— 28.4% higher vaccination rate than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 179 (43 total deaths)

— 25.7% fewer deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,097 (2,185 total cases)

— 58.3% fewer cases per 100k residents than Virginia

Ewelch1 // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Norfolk city

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 95.0% (240,451 fully vaccinated)

— 28.4% higher vaccination rate than Virginia

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 197 (478 total deaths)

— 18.3% fewer deaths per 100k residents than Virginia

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,815 (45,672 total cases)

— 13.8% less cases per 100k residents than Virginia