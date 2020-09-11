The Virginia Department of Elections announces new campaign highlighting election security

FILE – In this May 27, 2020 file photo, a worker processes mail-in ballots at the Bucks County Board of Elections office prior to the primary election in Doylestown, Pa. Deep-pocketed and often anonymous donors are pouring over $100 million into an intensifying dispute about whether it should be easier to vote by mail, a fight that could determine President Donald Trump’s fate in the November election. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)– The Virginia Department of Elections announced the launch of “Defending Democracy” as a part of the Department’s new marketing campaign– focused on it’s commitment to election security.

The “Defending Democracy” campaign includes a series of communications featuring members of Virginia’s elections community, including local and state election workers who are key to helping administer elections.

The campaign also includes radio, digital video and banners, and social advertising that similarly conveys the Department’s commitment to ensuring election integrity. Examples of the ads from the campaign can be seen here.

The Department of Elections has worked to remove unsecured voting systems from service at the local level and promoted the transition to a modern voting systems using voter verified paper-based balloting. The equipment voters use to cast their ballots in Virginia are not connected to the Internet.

“During a time when our society is being overwhelmed by so much misinformation, we are committed to ensuring that we let Virginians know that they can trust the elections process,” said Christopher Piper, Commissioner for the Virginia Department of Elections. “We are thrilled to have a campaign that highlights the work of the Commonwealth’s elections community”.

The Department of Elections encourages voters to take the following steps to help promote election security and voter confidence:

Check your voter registration status to ensure that it is current and/or find your polling place. Virginia provides a secure way for Virginia voters to access their registration information through our citizen portal

Only utilize trusted sources such as state and county agencies for election information.

