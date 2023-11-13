RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Those looking to truly immerse themselves in the holiday season can visit the “most magical Christmas towns” in the U.S. And for those in Virginia, some of those places aren’t far away…

According to a recent list from Country Living, the town of Middleburg in Loudoun County is listed first among the country’s 30 most magical Christmas towns.

“Settle in for an old-fashioned Christmas in the heart of Virginia’s horse and hunt country, where you can cheer on a parade of loyal hounds as they ride through the streets, sip on small-batch hard ciders at Mt. Defiance, and shop for old-world holiday decor, including Wilhelm Schweizer pewter ornaments, and Wendt & Kühn windup music boxes, at year-round holiday shop The Christmas Sleigh,” said Ann Shields, the list’s author.

Middleburg wasn’t the only Virginia town to feature on the list either. Williamsburg was listed at number 24 for its colonial holiday traditions culminating in the Grand Illumination.

“For the less historic-minded, nearby Busch Gardens opens for the holiday with Christmas Town, a stroll through European holiday traditions,” Shields said.

Other towns included on the list were Annapolis, Maryland, and Asheville, North Carolina. The full list can be found on Country Living’s website.