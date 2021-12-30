These Virginia colleges and universities are now requiring COVID vaccines, boosters

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has just announced shorter recommendations for quarantine and isolation times with the spreading of the Omicron variant. Shortly after the announcement, many Virginia colleges made changes to their coronavirus policies.

Virginia State University, Virginia Tech and Virginia Commonwealth University are a few of the first local schools who have updated their vaccine requirement policies for the 2022 Spring semester, to include requirements for booster shots.

Many colleges and universities do not start their spring semesters until mid-January. There is a possibility that some schools that do not currently have booster requirements will eventually announce them. With the exception of community colleges, many Virginia institutions required vaccinations for the fall 2021 semester.

Here’s list of colleges and universities in Virginia who may have updated their coronavirus vaccine requirements for the Spring semester.

Virginia State University: Full vaccination required, booster required.

In a statement Wednesday Dec. 29, VSU relayed that they will be “requiring full COVID-19 vaccination and booster shots for all students, faculty and staff for the Spring 2022 Semester.”

Currently, full vaccination combined with the booster is the most effective strategy available to reduce the spread of the virus. Our decision to require the COVID-19 booster shot and re-entry testing for our students and employees is based on scientific recommendations and on our priority of keeping our campus community healthy and safe,”

Virginia Tech: Full vaccination required, booster required.

Tech released a statement on Tuesday, Dec. 28 stating that they will now be requiring students to submit updated vaccination records by Feb. 1.

Virginia Commonwealth University: Full vaccination required, booster required.

VCU sent out a release on Wednesday saying they will require all students and staff report their updated vaccine status to the school by Feb. 1.

University of Virginia: Full vaccination required, booster required.

According to their website, UVA is is requiring all students and staff to upload proof of their updated vaccine status to the school by Feb. 1.

Norfolk State University: Full vaccination required, booster required.

NSU released a statement online requiring all students, staff, and faculty to submit proof of having received a booster shot no later than Feb. 4.

University of Richmond: Full vaccination required, no booster requirement.

Per their website, U of R’s vaccine requirement remains the same, and the school is not requiring boosters at this time.

Virginia Union University: Full vaccination required, no booster requirement.

James Madison University: Full vaccination required, no booster requirement.

Randolph Macon College: Full vaccination required, no booster requirement.

John Tyler Community College: COVID-19 vaccinations are encouraged but not required for students.

George Mason University: Full vaccination required starting, no booster requirement.

Reynolds Community College: Students are highly-encouraged, but not required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.