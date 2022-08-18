NORFOLK, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Zoo has opened up an auction for name submissions for a newborn siamang infant. A siamang is a tree-living, black-furred gibbon. The primates are native to Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

According to the zoo, the infant was born on June 26 to parents, Malana and Bali. The six-week-old is reportedly bonding with its mother well and learning how to reach out with its hands and fingers.

A neo-natal exam is yet to be performed as the mother and baby haven’t been separated in the interest of their natural bonding process. For this reason, the zoo is requesting gender-neutral names.

“A siamang birth is an important addition to this critically endangered lesser ape,” said Zoo Executive Director Greg Bockheim. “And watching a baby grow and engage with its family is special for all of us.”

The naming auction ends at 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, and the infant’s name must be provided by Friday, Aug. 26.

Name suggestions must not include inappropriate, objectionable, or offensive content. According to the zoo, names may change if or when an animal is relocated to another institution. All names are subject to approval by the Virginia Zoo.

To take part in the auction, visit the Virginia Zoo website here.