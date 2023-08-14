HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is continuing to search for an inmate at Greensville Correctional Center who escaped from a hospital in Henrico County early Saturday morning.

Naseem Roulack, 21, of Woodbridge in Prince William County, escaped from the supervision of security officers with the Virginia Department of Corrections at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital shortly after 5:45 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12.

According to police, Roulack had been serving a 13-year sentence for aggravated malicious wounding, grand larceny and hit-and-run. He was taken to the hospital sometime earlier in the week.

Following Roulack’s escape, authorities dispatched K9 tracking teams, patrols and a helicopter to assist in the search. Police said that Roulack’s gown and restraints were found during the search.

The Henrico County Police Division confirmed that a notification was sent to residents of the area.

Roulack is described as a 5-foot-8-inch tall Black man, weighing approximately 225 pounds. Police said he has a tattoo on his right cheek which says, “Cut Throat,” a tattoo on his left arm which says, “RIP Ish,” and a tattoo on his right arm which says, “Faith is Seeing With Your Heart When All Your Eyes See is Darkness.”

Naseem Roulack (Photo: Virginia State Police)

“State police, with the assistance of Henrico County Police and the Virginia Department of Corrections, continues to follow up on tips and leads as they come in,” a spokesperson for VSP told 8News late Sunday night.

Virginia State Police says anyone who may have seen Roulack or has information on his whereabouts should not approach him and instead call 911.