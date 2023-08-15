CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, (WRIC) – Inmates at Chesterfield County Jail were treated to quite the surprise on Saturday when American multi-genre singer-songwriter, Jason DeFord — known professionally as Jelly Roll — paid them a visit.

“I’ve never been to a jail where the energy level was this high, as far as the vibrations,” DeFord said. “Normally, jails are dark, they’re funeral dark. You know what I mean? And it was the polar opposite in here … I’ve never felt more love in a county jail and, unfortunately, I’ve been to a bunch of them.”

DeFord has been open about his own addiction journey. He said he has been in and out of different jails around 40 times.

“It’s crazy, dude. I mean, the last time I was in one of these places — before I was doing music was obviously — I was inmate 00364950,” DeFord said. “So to have my tour bus parked right outside inside the gate is wild. Is the craziest experience ever.”

The inmates who were treated to the visit were part of the HARP program. HARP stands for “Helping Addicts Recover Progressively” and is a 100% voluntary jail-based treatment and long-term recovery program for inmates who struggle with addiction.

Chesterfield Sheriff Karl Leonard started the program in 2016 and it has grown immensely in the past seven years, receiving worldwide recognition. Leonard says when they bring in recovered addicts who can relate, it can be a game changer.

“It gives them even more hope,” Leonard said.

The program has a TikTok account and posts “Tapping Tuesday” videos frequently and started tagging Jelly Roll, however, DeFord says he had already discovered them before then. Jelly Roll and staff with the Chesterfield County Jail coordinated the visit and surprised all of the men and women in the program.

Jason DeFord/ ‘Jelly Roll’ concert for HARP program (Photo: 8News/ Madison Moore)

Jelly Roll performed some of his hit songs, harmonized and played guitar with the inmates.

“Once I started believing that change was possible, then things changed, started becoming possible,” DeFord said. “That’s what I hope these guys get. I hope they look at me and go, man, that can happen.”

Stephen Rodgers, a former HARP participant, says his experience was nothing short of amazing.

“When I came in here, I was beaten and broken, and to come into a facility like this and be treated like a human for once, by the staff … It just kind of instilled life back into me,” Rodgers said.

DeFord said he and his team participate in a lot of speaking engagements, but he hasn’t seen anything like the HARP program.

“This is special,” DeFord said. “Why can we not duplicate the HARP program in a thousand jails across America? Like, why is every jail in America not adopting the philosophy of a HARP program right now?”

Before leaving the Chesterfield County Jail, DeFord catered dinner for the men and women of HARP, provided 20 backstage passes for staff and former HARP participants to his concert in Virginia Beach and donated a significant amount of money for HARP to buy more musical instruments for them to play.