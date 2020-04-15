This Virginia automotive dealership wants to help you with transportation during COVID-19 pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you need help picking up groceries or prescriptions during this public health crisis call Carter Myers Automotive (CMA).

“We’ve opened a helpline and have people on staff who are able to deliver groceries, pick up prescriptions, or run other essential errands if you cannot,” CMA said in a press release.

All you have to do is leave them a message on their helpline at 434-220-8885. CMA said they are checking their helpline regularly.

“CMA’s mission is Moving Lives Forward for our customers, our associates, and our communities. There’s never been a time when this was more important,” President and CEO Liza Borches said.

CMA has locations in Staunton, Charlottesville, Richmond, Woodstock, Ruckersville and Williamsburg.